ABSTRACT

Hepatic veno-occlusive disease/sinusoidal obstruction syndrome (VOD/SOS) affecting the liver is a rare, possibly life-threatening complication of hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (HSCT). Sinusoidal endothelial cell (SEC) damage triggered by various factors (especially conditioning regimen) results in post sinusoidal portal hypertension due to obstruction of the hepatic vein. Diagnosis is guided by traditional clinical diagnostic criteria; the modified Seattle criteria, the Baltimore and revised European Group for Blood and Marrow Transplantation (EBMT), specifically. While there are promising results of imaging technics studies in the diagnosis of VOD/SOS, none of those imaging techniques are routinely utilized in diagnosis yet. However, risk stratification is essential; conflicting results have been shown in studies aiming to define risk factors for development of VOD/SOS conducted to date. The only approved drug for the treatment of VOD/SOS yet is defibrotide, with early treatment offering higher chances of survival. In this review, we will focus on pathogenesis, clinical presentation and diagnostic criteria, risk factors, prophylaxis, and treatment of the VOD/SOS occurring post-HSCT.