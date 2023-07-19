Newswise — WASHINGTON, July 19, 2023 — The American Chemical Society (ACS) will honor researchers and companies as Heroes of Chemistry for developing products that have led to significant advancements in improving health and the environment. The ceremony to honor these impressive achievements will take place on Thursday, Oct. 12, in Alexandria, Virginia.

“These awards recognize teams of chemists that have worked toward the betterment of humankind. The 2023 ACS Heroes of Chemistry demonstrate the unwavering dedication of chemists to propel us toward healthier lives and a greener tomorrow,” says ACS President Judith C. Giordan. “I am honored to recognize AbbVie, Honeywell, Incyte, Merck, Vertex and ViiV Healthcare for forging a future where scientists, chemistry and innovation come together to uplift humanity.”

Scientific teams in industry are being honored for the following achievements:

AbbVie: Mavyret®, a direct-acting antiviral, treats chronic hepatitis C in adults and children and meets the requirements of efficacy and widespread availability to advance the goal of eradicating the infection, which affects an estimated 58 million people worldwide.

Honeywell: Solstice® LBA is a non-ozone-depleting, non-flammable, hydrofluoroolefin (HFO) blowing agent with an ultra-low global warming potential of 1, 99.9% lower than that of HFC blowing agents. It enables high-performance foam insulation and safety in use with a reduced environmental impact.

Incyte: Jakafi® is the first medication to treat rare blood cancers and chronic and acute graft-versus-host disease by reducing overactive signaling that involves proteins called Janus kinases and results in excessive production of red blood cells and inflammation.

Merck & Co. Inc.: Bridion® is approved in 95+ countries for reversal of the effects of certain neuromuscular blocking agents in adults undergoing surgery. It binds these agents, reducing the amount of active drug available to relax the muscles, resulting in reversal of neuromuscular blockade.

Vertex Pharmaceutical: Trikafta® takes a novel approach to treatment of cystic fibrosis in adults and children by combining three active compounds to target and correct for underlying genetic defects that cause disease in 90% of people living with this condition.

ViiV Healthcare: Rukobia, a first-in-class attachment inhibitor that prevents HIV-1 from interacting with host immune cells, is an antiretroviral therapy for people who are living with multidrug-resistant HIV-1 and whose treatment regimens are otherwise failing.

The 2023 winners will be inducted into the Heroes of Chemistry scientific hall of fame, which ACS has sponsored annually since 1996.

Special thanks to the ACS Board Committee on Corporation Associates, which evaluated the applications and selected the winners.

