Abstract

Newswise — Purpose Herpes Simplex Virus type 1 (HSV-1) is a highly contagious virus that manifests as a painful lesion and recurrences can be distressing to patients. The purpose of this pilot study was to determine if the use of a 70% ethanol alcohol hand sanitizer alters the duration, size of the lesion, level of pain upon administering treatment, and overall daily discomfort during outbreak.

Methods This study was a double-blind randomized controlled trial (RCT) using 70% ethanol alcohol hand sanitizer for the experiment and medical grade mineral oil for the control group. The treatment and the control were dispensed in lip gloss applicators for applying medicament. Data was collected through the initial examination, a daily journal, photographs, and a reexamination day. Descriptive statistics and the independent sample t-test were used to analyze data (p=0.05).

Results A total of 20 individuals completed the research study: ten in the experimental group and ten in the control group. The mean duration of HSV-1 lesions for the control group was 10.3 days while the mean duration of the HSV-1 lesions for the experimental group was 7.6 days. The mean size of lesions for the control group was 4.87 mm; the mean size for the experimental group was 4.25 mm. The mean pain score for the control group was 1.08 and the mean pain score for the experimental group was 2.74. The mean discomfort score for the control group was 1.33 while the mean discomfort score for the experimental group was 1.72. There was no statistically significant difference between the experimental and control groups in terms of duration, size of lesions, pain, and discomfort.

Conclusion Based on the results of this pilot study, 70% ethanol alcohol hand sanitizer did not demonstrate statistical significance in the treatment and management of HSV-1 lesions. Additional research is needed with a larger sample size to determine if statistical differences can be measured.