Routine appliance maintenance can save homeowners money on energy bills and repairs

ACI provides resources for cleaning and maintenance best practices for home appliances

Newswise — Washington, D.C. – May 26, 2022 – More than one-third of Americans (36%) are not familiar with manufacturer recommendations for cleaning and maintaining their home appliances, such as refrigerators, HVAC systems, or washers and dryers, according to findings released by the American Cleaning Institute (ACI).

This suggests millions of Americans could be missing out on important cost and sustainability benefits. Keeping up with regular cleaning and maintenance ensures the home is operating efficiently, which can save homeowners money on monthly energy bills and avoid expensive repairs (Realtor).

Proper maintenance for common household appliances, like refrigerators, can also often be overlooked when it comes to sustainability. For example, refrigerator condenser coils should be cleaned twice a year. Otherwise, dust can make it less energy-efficient and shorten its life span.

“Knowing, understanding and implementing cleaning best practices will not only save families money, but also will have a positive impact on the environment,” said Brian Sansoni, ACI Senior Vice President, Communications, Outreach & Membership. “Especially today, ACI wants Americans to be aware of and educated on the appliance care recommendations to help ensure a longer life span for the appliances they rely on in the home.”

To help households across the U.S. easily clean and manage appliances used daily, ACI is providing a variety of tips and guidance for consumers on cleaning best practices. Resources from ACI include:

For more information and additional tips for homeowners and consumers on proper cleaning, hygiene and disinfecting protocols, visit https://www.cleaninginstitute.org/.

