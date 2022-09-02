Article title: The acute effect of exercise intensity on peripheral and cerebral vascular function in healthy adults

Authors: Max Edwin Weston, Jodie L. Koep, Alice B. Lester, Alan R. Barker, Bert Bond

From the authors: “This is the first study to identify that acute improvements in peripheral vascular function following high-intensity interval exercise are not mirrored by improvements in cerebrovascular reactivity in healthy young adults.”

This study is highlighted as one of September’s “best of the best” as part of the American Physiological Society's APSselect program.