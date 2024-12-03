Newswise — Korea Institute of Machinery & Materials (KIMM) has developed magnetic 3D printing technology capable of manufacturing high-performance motors, a first in South Korea. By developing dedicated magnetic material 3D printing equipment and specialized designs, the technology enables the creation of complex motor structures without molds. The output performance evaluation of next-generation motors fabricated using this technology has also been successfully completed.

A team led by Dr. Taeho Ha at the Department of 3D Printing, Research Institute of Autonomous Manufacturing, collaborated with Dr. Taehun Kim's team from the Korea Institute of Materials Science and Prof. Wonho Kim's team from Gachon University. Together, they developed an all-encompassing technological solution covering design, materials, processes, and equipment for magnetic material 3D printing, enabling the creation of high-performance motors delivering higher output within the same size.

The core of this technology lies in developing 3D printing equipment that maximizes the magnetic properties of materials. This eliminates the need for molds and overcomes the limitations of two-dimensional shapes, surpassing the boundaries of motor performance. This technology was applied to the development of axial flux motors*, which are ideal for applications requiring high torque and output in limited spaces, such as robotics, electric vehicles, and mobility solutions. As a result, a 500W-class 3D-printed motor with an output density exceeding 2.0 kW/L was successfully implemented.

*Axial Flux Motor: A motor in which electromagnetic force is generated parallel to the axis.

Traditional motors, manufactured using electrical steel lamination or powder forming, rely heavily on molds and suffer from significant design constraints. This has limited their performance potential, in addition to driving up costs due to mold production and material waste, and creating environmental issues, highlighting the need for technological innovation.

The magnetic 3D printing technology developed by KIMM overcomes these challenges, holding promise for applications across diverse fields requiring high-performance motors, such as robotics, future mobility, and medical devices. As demand for high-performance motors surges across various industries, applying 3D printing technology with high design flexibility is expected to maximize component performance compared to conventional parts. Additionally, simplifying molds, processes, and equipment is expected to reduce costs, contributing to the paradigm shift toward small-batch, multi-variety production.

Dr. Taeho Ha remarked, “This magnetic 3D printing technology represents an innovative leap beyond traditional manufacturing methods, unlocking new possibilities for next-generation high-performance motors. Moving forward, we plan to expand into advanced industrial fields by integrating this with 3D printing technologies for high-functional materials.”

This research was supported by KIMM's Basic Research Program for the development of 3D printing equipment for next-generation high-performance motors and the Nano & Materials Technology Development Program by the National Research Foundation of Korea.

