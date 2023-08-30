September is prostate cancer awareness month, so the American College of Surgeons is teaming up with their urologist colleagues to promote better prevention for men at risk for this growing category of cases. A recent report from the American Cancer Society detailed the alarming increase in rates of late-diagnosed cases. With that in mind, this panel will address proper screening and prevention and discuss the higher risks for minority groups, reluctance to discuss the issue, and advice for both patients and practitioners.

What: Expert panel from the American College of Surgeons will address proper screening and prevention of prostate cancer

When: September 11, 2023, at 12 PM EDT

Who: Panelists to be announced

Where: Newswise Live Events Zoom Room (link will be given once you register)

Details:

