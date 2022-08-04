Newswise — WASHINGTON, Aug. 4, 2022 — Journalists who register for the fall meeting of the American Chemical Society (ACS) will have access to nearly 11,000 presentations on topics including methods for food upcycling and conversion, options for energy storage, research about pollution mitigation, innovative technologies in the lab, breakthroughs in health and medicine research, and more. ACS Fall 2022 is a hybrid meeting being held virtually and in-person in Chicago on Aug. 21–25. The meeting theme is “Sustainability in a Changing World.”

Journalists are invited to request press credentials and receive complimentary registration. Reporters (staff and freelance) and public information officers at government, nonprofit and educational institutions can request press credentials by completing this form.

Embargoed press releases about research being presented at ACS Fall 2022 will be distributed on Aug. 16; send an email to [email protected] to receive those releases. Media briefings that accompany those releases will be posted starting on Aug. 22 on the ACS Newsroom YouTube channel.

Check the press center webpage for meeting information. And visit the online schedule for a full list of in-person, hybrid and virtual events. Recordings of selected sessions will be available from Aug. 26 to Sept. 9.

