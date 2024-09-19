Newswise — PITTSBURGH, September 19, 2024 — The Orland Bethel Family Foundation, already a major supporter of the health sciences at the University of Pittsburgh, has committed $18.5 million to create a biological specimen repository within the Orland Bethel Family Musculoskeletal Research Center (BMRC), a project that ultimately will help develop treatments for arthritis and other painful conditions affecting millions of people around the world.

With this latest gift, the foundation has committed more than $45 million to Pitt, including $25 million last year to create the BMRC and a previous $2 million gift to create the Orland Bethel Professorship in Spine Surgery.

“The Biobank will give researchers in the BMRC—and across the globe—access to important materials to accelerate discovery of biomarkers and therapeutic targets, enhancing our understanding of musculoskeletal disease and improving patient outcomes through personalized medicine,” said Anantha Shekhar, the John and Gertrude Petersen Dean of the School of Medicine and senior vice chancellor for the health sciences at Pitt. “The material collected for the repository will place the Center on the forefront of global discovery.”

The Orland Bethel Musculoskeletal Research Center Biobank will collect, house and properly distribute specimens that will shed light on disorders such as arthritis, osteoporosis and a range of spinal conditions and orthopedic joint issues. The symptoms associated with these disorders diminish quality of life for millions of individuals and lead to billions of dollars of health care costs. Despite that, such comprehensive musculoskeletal biobanks are rare outside a few select institutions in Europe.

“We hope to establish a first-in-kind encyclopedic and accurate data repository that will foster cross-institutional collaboration,” Shekhar said. “Once the Biobank database is established, we can explore the use of artificial intelligence and machine learning data analysis for more accurate treatment of musculoskeletal diseases.”

What began as seeking care for incapacitating pain has become a series of gifts to benefit future patients, researchers, educators, and physicians. Orland Bethel suffered from spinal pain before turning to scientists and clinicians at the University of Pittsburgh and UPMC for help. Bethel, founder of Hillandale Farms, which is one of the United States’ largest egg producers, received relief and restored function following surgery performed by Dr. Joon Y. Lee of the Pitt Department of Orthopaedic Surgery and UPMC.

“When Dr. Lee and the other surgeons, physicians, and researchers took over my care nearly a decade ago, it transformed my life and gave me new hope. I see they are doing the same thing for others with support from my family’s foundation,” Bethel said. “I know this newest gift will enhance the work of the Orland Bethel Family Musculoskeletal Research Center and will have an impact on the entire field of orthopaedics.”

The Biobank will establish standardized procedures and create frameworks to support four key areas: