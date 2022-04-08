Abstract: SARS-CoV-2, responsible for the COVID-19 pandemic, causes respiratory failure and damage to multiple organ systems. The emergence of viral variants poses a risk of vaccine failures and prolongation of the pandemic. However, our understanding of the molecular basis of SARS-CoV-2 infection and subsequent COVID-19 pathophysiology is limited. In this study, we have uncovered a critical role for the evolutionarily conserved Hippo signaling pathway in COVID-19 pathogenesis. Given the complexity of COVID-19 associated cell injury and immunopathogenesis processes, we investigated Hippo pathway dynamics in SARS-CoV-2 infection by utilizing COVID-19 lung samples, and human cell models based on pluripotent stem cell-derived cardiomyocytes (PSC-CMs) and human primary lung air-liquid interface (ALI) cultures. SARS-CoV-2 infection caused activation of the Hippo signaling pathway in COVID-19 lung and in vitro cultures. Both parental and Delta variant of concern (VOC) strains induced Hippo pathway. The chemical inhibition and gene knockdown of upstream kinases MST1/2 and LATS1 resulted in significantly enhanced SARS-CoV-2 replication, indicating antiviral roles. Verteporfin a pharmacological inhibitor of the Hippo pathway downstream transactivator, YAP, significantly reduced virus replication. These results delineate a direct antiviral role for Hippo signaling in SARS-CoV-2 infection and the potential for this pathway to be pharmacologically targeted to treat COVID-19.