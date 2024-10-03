Newswise — After growing up in a small town in Arkansas, Blanca Ramirez didn’t have many opportunities to connect with the Hispanic community, but that all changed when she came to UA Little Rock and found the Hispanic/Latin Initiative (HLI).

“The Hispanic/Latin Initiative has become a home away from home,” said Blanca Ramirez, a senior communication sciences and disorders major from Lonoke, Arkansas. “I never had the experience of being in the Hispanic community as much as I have here. Being in HLI has taught me a lot about leadership, getting to know other Hispanic students, and getting to help the community here in Little Rock.”

Housed within the Multicultural Center at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock, HLI is a student success and mentoring program whose goal is to empower, support, and assist Hispanic and Latin students to earn their degree in four years.

The Hispanic/Latin Initiative at UA Little Rock has seen a remarkable resurgence in the past year, with student participation increasing from 10 students last year to 64 this year—a 540 percent growth. This success comes with the hiring of Alicia Ramirez, recruiter and Hispanic student success coordinator, who has played a key role in expanding support and engagement for Hispanic and Latino students on campus.

“The primary goal for HLI is to ensure that these students’ academic career is a success,” Alicia Ramirez said. “The students are paired with peer mentors based on their majors who can help ease their transition to college and provide guidance for university resources and academic support. We want students to know that they have a home on campus and friends waiting for them.”

Additionally, HLI puts on a wide range of social, cultural, and educational events for its members. Ranging from social gatherings to professional workshops, these events provide students with valuable networking opportunities, personal development, and a stronger sense of community.

“We try to host at least three to four events every month,” said Jesus Vasquez, a junior finance major and secretary of HLI. “One of the best things about these events is all the new people you meet.”

Upcoming events include a breast cancer awareness workshop on Oct. 9, a pumpkin carving event on Oct. 22, and a Dia de los Muertos celebration on Nov. 4.

Cynthia Lona, a junior biology major and president of HLI, is serving as a mentor as a way to give back to the program that has helped her so much. Students who participate in the program have higher grades and graduate faster.

“I’ve had a lot of mentors in my life, and I want to be a good support to students the same way that HLI welcomes students and makes sure they are not alone,” Lona said. “We act as a support system and friend for students.”

Students are matched with professional mentors as well as volunteer for community organizations and nonprofits like the Arkansas Foodbank, Urban Promise, Plaza Frida, and Mamas Unidas.

“I am very big on my students making connections with leaders in the community so they have those important connections after they graduate,” Alicia Ramirez said.

Sandra Carmona Jobe, a UA Little alumna who now works as a community outreach manager for the U.S. Department of Education TRIO Programs, serves as a mentor in the Hispanic/Latin Initiative because she wants to provide today’s college students with positive role models.

“I became a mentor because I believe in the power of representation,” Carmona Jobe said. “Growing up without role models from similar backgrounds, I wanted to be that figure for others and provide access to the resources and opportunities I wish I had. My goal is to teach my mentees the importance of building connections within the community—because someone out there always has the missing piece or link to help them move forward. That’s a powerful lesson for success.”