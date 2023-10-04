BYLINE: Hispanics Are Being Impacted By Diabetes and Kidney Disease

Paula Duran, MD, at Baylor Scott & White Health, answers the most common patient questions and reacts to the latest medical research impacting the Hispanic population.

  • Why do Hispanics have a high incidence of diabetes and subsequent kidney disease? Is it culture, lifestyle, diet or something else? (SOT@ :14, TRT :33)
  • What are the signs and symptoms of diabetes and kidney disease? (SOT@ :56, TRT 1:09)
  • What can Hispanics do to reduce their risk? (SOT@ 2:15, TRT :47)

To request an interview or find health story ideas, please visit the Health News for Journalists page on the Baylor Scott & White Newsroom.

Diabetes Healthcare Kidney Disease
