Abstract: Human Mesenchymal cells (hMSCs) are promising in regenerative medicine for their multi-lineage differentiation capability. It has been demonstrated that lineage specification is governed by both chemical and mechanical cues. Among all the different mechanical cues known to control hMSCs fate, substrate stiffness is the most well-studied. It has been shown that the naive mesenchymal stem cells when cultured on soft gel, they commit towards adipogenic lineage while when cultured on stiff gel they become osteogenic. Soft substrates also cause less cell spreading, less traction, less focal adhesion assembly and stress fibre formation. Furthermore, chromatin condensation increases when cells are cultured on soft substrates. As the nucleus has been postulated to be mechanosensor and mechanotransducer, in this paper we asked the question how mechanosensing and mechanoresponse process will be influenced if we change the chromatin condensation by using an external chemical stimulus. To address this question, we treated hMSCs cultured on soft polyacrylamide (PA) gels with a histone deacetylase inhibitor (HDACi) called Valproic Acid (VA) which decondense the chromatin by hyperacetylation of histone proteins. We found that the treatment with VA overrides the effect of soft substrates on hMSCs morphology, cellular traction, nuclear localization of mechnosensory protein YAP, and differentiation. VA treated cells behaved as if they are on stiff substrates in all aspects tested here. Furthermore, we have shown that VA controls hMSCs differentiation via activation of ERK/MAPK pathway by increasing the p-ERK expression which inhibits adipogenic differentiation potential of mesenchymal stem cells. Collectively, these findings for the first time demonstrate that inhibiting histone acetylation can override the mechanoresponse of hMSCs. This work will help us to fundamentally understand the mechanosignalling process and to control the hMSCs differentiation in tissue engineering and regenerative medicine.