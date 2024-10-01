Howard Stanger, PhD
Professor, Management & Marketing 
Canisius University 

Newswise — Available for expert comment/insight on the following: 

  • Historical perspective on longshoring labor issues and how they relate to the current strike
  • Role of technological change and labor substitution in modern labor disputes 
  • Analysis of key issues at stake in current dockworkers strike 
  • Potential impact of strike on economy/consumers
  • Broader implications for labor relations and employment policy 

Scholarly Research focuses on:

  • Labor and employment relations
  • Labor and employment policy 
  • Business and labor history 

