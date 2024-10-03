Join us for the HKIAS Distinguished Lecture Series: Materials that move faster than light

Newswise — As the HKIAS Senior Fellow at CityUHK and Chair Professor in Theoretical Solid State Physics at Imperial College London, Professor Sir John Pendry will explain the theory behind materials that exhibit virtual motion faster than light and review the current state of experiments realising this vision.

Date: 23 October 2024 (Wed)

Time: 4:30 PM

Venue: HKIAS Lecture Theatre, LG/F, Academic Exchange Building, City University of Hong Kong

Register now: https://go.cityu.hk/gzffb6

Don't miss this opportunity to explore the cutting-edge theories.

