Newswise — LOS ANGELES (Oct. 16, 2024) -- Participants from the Cedars-Sinai Accelerator’s 10th class are set to showcase their leading-edge healthcare solutions during Demo Day at HLTH 2024 on Tuesday, Oct. 22, from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. at The Venetian Expo Center in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The presentation will also be available via livestreaming. To attend the Demo Day presentation virtually, register here to access the live stream.

During the Demo Day program, leaders from the 10 startup companies selected to participate in the accelerator program will take to the stage in Las Vegas and pitch their products and progress to potential investors, mentors, healthcare executives and members of the media.

Women's and maternal health will be a key focus area for several startups. Innovative, tech-driven approaches range from reducing maternal mortality rates by utilizing artificial intelligence-powered strategies to developing new solutions for patients with chronic conditions who need accommodations.

The Cedars-Sinai Accelerator offers a mentorship-driven program for early-stage healthcare and health-tech companies. Each participating company receives an investment of $100,000 and the company’s leaders spend three months receiving hands-on mentoring from Cedars-Sinai experts.

Since its inception in 2016, the accelerator has supported more than 90 early-stage health-tech ventures across four continents that have participated in the accelerator program. Cumulatively, alumni companies have raised more than $800 million in funding.

"Over the past three months, these health-tech companies have gained invaluable insights into the complexities of the healthcare industry,” said Nirdesh K. Gupta, PhD, managing partner of Cedars-Sinai Intellectual Property Company. “Our goal is to boost the development of the next generation of healthcare and biomedical enterprises that will transform healthcare quality and care delivery at Cedars-Sinai and beyond.”

Companies Participating in Demo Day

Elaborate offers software to automate clinical administrative tasks and deliver patient-friendly lab results. The company focuses on reducing healthcare providers' in-basket time and improving patients' understanding of their health data.

Fraiya creates AI-powered tools for pregnancy ultrasound that improve medical diagnoses, empower healthcare professionals and enhance patient care.

HealthPlus.ai’s solution, PERISCOPE, is an AI-based decision-support tool that accurately predicts infection risks using existing electronic health record data. The Netherlands-based company aims to facilitate early medical intervention and reduce unnecessary hospital stays.

HERA Biotech is a Texas-based company that seeks to harness biotechnology to address unmet needs in women’s health, specifically reproductive medicine. The company’s initial solution is to commercialize MetriDx, a novel, nonsurgical test that provides definitive diagnosis and staging of endometriosis.

iCardio.ai develops AI-based software to analyze echocardiograms and produce cardiologist reports. It recognizes multiple pathologies and identifies at-risk patients, increases visibility into abnormalities, and increases the accuracy of a diagnosis.

Kinexcs, a Singapore-based company, offers KIMIA Recover, a postsurgical monitoring device that allows remote monitoring of joint conditions and provides live feedback to patients on a regular basis.

Momentum Health from Canada is a digital health application that leverages 3D imaging and artificial intelligence to screen for scoliosis and monitor patients remotely.

Neu Health, a London-based company, provides a smartphone-based platform and patient program designed to monitor and manage symptoms of Parkinson's disease and dementia. The platform uses AI and machine learning to predict clinical outcomes and optimize care.

NOMA AI, a Pittsburgh-based company, is a clinical decision-support tool that aims to identify maternal hemorrhage risk earlier and more accurately.

Pulse Charter Connect is a Chicago-based company that provides a digital platform to optimize and automate coordination and logistics processes for organ transport.

