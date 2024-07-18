Newswise — JULY 17, 2024, Nutley, NJ – The journey begins. The Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine welcomed its newest class of 168 students with a White Coat Ceremony at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center in Newark today.

The aspiring doctors donned their distinctive coats during the ceremony, as they started their journey toward acquisition of a Medical Degree (M.D.), which will be completed in three or four years, depending on their selected academic track.

“This medical school continues to admit, and train, some of the brightest and best in the country,’’ said Robert C. Garrett, FACHE, CEO of Hackensack Meridian Health. “Our intention in creating this medical school was to do things in a new and better way. Each year we see how this unique institution is making it happen.’’

“We are realizing our mission and our vision, with every new cohort and class,” said Jeffrey Boscamp, M.D., president and dean of the Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine.

About 5000 students applied to join this year’s class.

More than half (50.6 percent) of the new students are from New Jersey. They speak 21 languages other than English. Thirty-two members of the cohort are from groups categorized as under-represented in medicine (URiM).

The School admitted its first class in 2018 with 60 students. Subsequent years brought an increasing number of students, leading to this seventh year of admissions. The largest graduation yet ushered 102 new doctors into their residencies across the country last month.

Students have the opportunity for a three-year path to residency, or an optional fourth year which offers combined master’s degree or graduate certificate programs, intense clinical immersion, or focused research. Defining features of the curriculum include the Human Dimension, a longitudinal course which pairs students with people out in the community to foster real-world clinical skills outside a hospital or doctor’s office.

ABOUT HACKENSACK MERIDIAN SCHOOL OF MEDICINE

The Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine, the first private medical school in New Jersey in more than 50 years, welcomed its first class of students in 2018 to its On3 campus in Nutley and Clifton. Hackensack Meridian Health assumed its independent operation in July 2020. The school achieved full accreditation in February 2023. The school’s vision is that each person in New Jersey, and in the United States, regardless of race or socioeconomic status, will enjoy the highest levels of wellness in an economically and behaviorally sustainable fashion. The School’s unique curriculum focuses on linking the basic science with clinical relevance, through an integrated curriculum in a team-oriented, collaborative environment. The school prides itself on outreach, through programs like the Human Dimension, which is active in communities across New Jersey.

ABOUT HACKENSACK MERIDIAN HEALTH

Hackensack Meridian Health is a leading not-for-profit health care organization that is the largest, most comprehensive, and truly integrated health care network in New Jersey, offering a complete range of medical services, innovative research and life-enhancing care. The network has 18 hospitals and more than 500 patient care locations, which include ambulatory care centers, surgery centers, home health services, ambulance services, lifesaving air medical transportation, rehabilitation centers, urgent care centers, physician practice locations, and a fitness and wellness center. With more than 35,000 team members and 7,000 physicians, Hackensack Meridian Health is a distinguished leader in health care philanthropy and committed to the health and well-being of communities throughout New Jersey.

The network’s notable distinctions include having the only #1 ranked adult and children's hospitals in New Jersey, as ranked by U.S. News & World Report, 2023-24. Hackensack University Medical Center is nationally-ranked by U.S. News & World Report in six specialties. To learn more, visit www.hackensackmeridianhealth.org.