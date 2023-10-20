Newswise — Boston (October 20, 2023): Honorary Fellowship in the American College of Surgeons (ACS) will be awarded to seven prominent surgeons from around the world during the upcoming Convocation ceremony, which will precede the opening of the ACS Clinical Congress 2023 in Boston, Massachusetts. The Clinical Congress is one of the largest educational meetings of surgeons in the world.

Conferral of Honorary Fellowship in the ACS began in 1913 upon the founding of the College. Individuals selected for Honorary Fellowship generally practice outside of the United States, possess an international reputation in the field of surgery or medicine, and have provided distinguished humanitarian service in the field of medical science.

This year’s recipients are:

Luigi Bonavina, MD, FACS, professor of surgery at the University of Milan and the director of the department of general and foregut surgery at IRCCS Policlinico San Donato in Milan, Italy. He also is the director of the Foregut Research Center and the Institutional Multidisciplinary Surgical Oncology Board at Policlinico San Donato, Milan, Italy

Christopher Chapple, BSc, MBBS, MD, FRCS(Urol), FEBU, FCSHK(Hon), reconstructive urologist in the Royal Hallamshire Hospital at the Sheffield National Trust Hospital, Fulwood, Sheffield, United Kingdom

Nicola Fearnhead, BM BCh, FRCS, DM, FASCRS, consultant colorectal surgeon at Cambridge University Hospitals Foundation National Health Services Trust and an associate lecturer at the University of Cambridge, Cambridge, United Kingdom

Anna Martling, MD, PhD, senior consultant surgeon on the cancer team in the division of coloproctology at Karolinska University Hospital, a professor of surgery at Karolinska Institutet, and the dean of Karolinska Institutet North, Stockholm, Sweden

Deborah McNamara, MB(Hons), FRCSI, MD, FRCSI(Gen), consultant general and colorectal surgeon at Beaumont Hospital in Dublin, Ireland, co-lead of the National Clinical Program for Surgery, and clinical professor in surgery at the Royal College of Surgeons of Ireland (RCSI), where she also currently serves as vice-president, Dublin, Ireland

Masaki Mori, MD, PhD, FACS, vice-president of Tokai University and dean of Tokai University School of Medicine in Tokyo, Japan. He is an internationally recognized leader in cancer stem-cell research in gastrointestinal cancers, Isehara, Japan

Richard David Rosin, MS, MB BS, FRCS(Eng), FRCS(Ed), FICS, FCCS, DHMSA, professor of surgery and honor senior lecturer at the University of the West Indiesin Cavehill, Barbados, where he leads the Department of Surgery, Cave Hill, St. Michael, Barbados

Another highlight during the Convocation was the awarding of Fellowship in the ACS to surgeons from around the world. Fellowship is awarded to surgeons whose education and training, professional qualifications, surgical competence, and ethical conduct have passed a rigorous evaluation and have been found to be consistent with the high standards established and demanded by the College. During this year's ceremony, 1,675 surgeons from around the world were installed as Fellows of the American College of Surgeons (FACS): 990 are from the U.S. and Canada; 685 are from 72 countries from around the world; and 501 are female surgeons.

Sir Rickman Godlee, President of the Royal College of Surgeons of England, was conferred as the first ACS Honorary Fellow during the College's first Convocation in 1913. Since then, 510 internationally prominent surgeons, including the 7 chosen this year, have been named Honorary Fellows of the American College of Surgeons.

