Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK) and the Robbins Family Foundation are proud to announce today that eight distinguished MSK nurses and one nursing team were honored with the 2023 Robbins Family Award for Nursing Excellence. The awards coincide with National Nurses Week (May 6 – 12), as part of MSK's recognition of the exemplary service of MSK's nurses.

For the fourth consecutive year, the Robbins Family Foundation has sponsored the awards to honor MSK nurses’ extraordinary achievements and contributions to MSK’s mission and core values. The awardees are nominated by fellow nurses, administrators, and physicians.

“Each day the MSK nursing staff demonstrates their passion through the delivery of exceptional patient care and their ability to forge lasting connections with our patients and their loved ones,” said Tracy Gosselin, PhD, RN, AOCN, NEA-BC, FAAN, Senior Vice President, Chief Nurse Executive, and Chair of Nursing at MSK. “We’re proud to celebrate today’s recipients who embody MSK’s mission and core values. We also extend our gratitude to the Robbins Family Foundation for their continued support of this annual recognition.”

“These awards offer an opportunity to recognize the outstanding contributions of MSK nurses whose work is integral to the patient journey,” said Clifton S. Robbins, MSK Board of Trustees Member. “The Robbins Family Foundation is proud to support this program. Congratulations to the recipients and all MSK nurses who devote their lives to patient care.”

2023 Robbins Family Award for Nursing Excellence Honorees

The following MSK staff were recognized for their outstanding service at this year’s 2023 Robbins Family Award for Nursing Excellence ceremony:

EXCELLENCE IN CLINICAL NURSING LEADERSHIP

Kerry King, MSN, RN, OCN

Clinical Nurse IV

EXCELLENCE IN PATIENT EXPERIENCE

Dona Lyndhia Isaac, MSNed, RN, CWON

Wound Ostomy Continence Nurse

EXCELLENCE IN ADVANCING THE NURSING PROFESSION

Mary Elizabeth Davis, DNP, RN, CPHN, AOCNS

Clinical Nurse Specialist

Radiation Oncology & Supportive Care, Outpatient Neurology & Neurosurgery

EXCELLENCE IN INNOVATION

Eric Zawacki, BSN, RN, OCN

Clinical Nurse III

EXCELLENCE IN MENTORSHIP

Natasha Ramrup, DNP, RN, CNS, AOCNS, OCN

Clinical Nurse Specialist

EXCELLENCE IN NURSING SUPPORT

Norman Glenn Guemo

Patient Care Technician

EXCELLENCE IN NURSING PARTNERSHIP

Barbara Pfeiffer Mitchell, LCSW

Senior Clinical Social Worker

Inpatient Thoracic Oncology, Thoracic Surgery and SDU

Vent/Medicine Services

Miriam Siddiq

Patient Representative

EXCELLENCE IN COLLABORATION

Block Charting Team

Wayne Quashie, MSN, RN, CNS, ACNS-BC, AOCNS, EBP-C

Director of Nursing Evidence-based Practice

Melissa Cutrera, BSN, RN, CCRN

Clinical Nurse III, Intensive Care Unit

Kelly O’Sullivan, MSN, RN, AGACNP-BC, PCCN

Clinical Nurse IV

Adela Radoncic, BSN, RN, OCN

Clinical Nurse III

Kristy Murphy, DNP, RN, ACNS-BC, CCNS, CCRN

Clinical Nurse Specialist

Lisa Simonelli, MS, RN, AGCNS-BC, CCRN

Clinical Nurse Specialist, Intensive Care Unit

Gigi Markose, MSN, MBA, RN-BC

Nursing Clinical Analyst/ Principal Trainer

Kristy Deyeso, DNP, RN, CCRN, CHSE, CPAN

Simulation Program Manager, Nursing Professional Development

MSK will celebrate the 2023 Robbins Family Award for Nursing Excellence honorees during a hybrid ceremony this week.