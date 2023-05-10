Newswise — Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK) and the Robbins Family Foundation are proud to announce today that eight distinguished MSK nurses and one nursing team were honored with the 2023 Robbins Family Award for Nursing Excellence. The awards coincide with National Nurses Week (May 6 – 12), as part of MSK’s recognition of the exemplary service of MSK’s nurses.
For the fourth consecutive year, the Robbins Family Foundation has sponsored the awards to honor MSK nurses’ extraordinary achievements and contributions to MSK’s mission and core values. The awardees are nominated by fellow nurses, administrators, and physicians.
“Each day the MSK nursing staff demonstrates their passion through the delivery of exceptional patient care and their ability to forge lasting connections with our patients and their loved ones,” said Tracy Gosselin, PhD, RN, AOCN, NEA-BC, FAAN, Senior Vice President, Chief Nurse Executive, and Chair of Nursing at MSK. “We’re proud to celebrate today’s recipients who embody MSK’s mission and core values. We also extend our gratitude to the Robbins Family Foundation for their continued support of this annual recognition.”
“These awards offer an opportunity to recognize the outstanding contributions of MSK nurses whose work is integral to the patient journey,” said Clifton S. Robbins, MSK Board of Trustees Member. “The Robbins Family Foundation is proud to support this program. Congratulations to the recipients and all MSK nurses who devote their lives to patient care.”
2023 Robbins Family Award for Nursing Excellence Honorees
The following MSK staff were recognized for their outstanding service at this year’s 2023 Robbins Family Award for Nursing Excellence ceremony:
EXCELLENCE IN CLINICAL NURSING LEADERSHIP
- Kerry King, MSN, RN, OCN
Clinical Nurse IV
EXCELLENCE IN PATIENT EXPERIENCE
- Dona Lyndhia Isaac, MSNed, RN, CWON
Wound Ostomy Continence Nurse
EXCELLENCE IN ADVANCING THE NURSING PROFESSION
- Mary Elizabeth Davis, DNP, RN, CPHN, AOCNS
Clinical Nurse Specialist
Radiation Oncology & Supportive Care, Outpatient Neurology & Neurosurgery
EXCELLENCE IN INNOVATION
- Eric Zawacki, BSN, RN, OCN
Clinical Nurse III
EXCELLENCE IN MENTORSHIP
- Natasha Ramrup, DNP, RN, CNS, AOCNS, OCN
Clinical Nurse Specialist
EXCELLENCE IN NURSING SUPPORT
- Norman Glenn Guemo
Patient Care Technician
EXCELLENCE IN NURSING PARTNERSHIP
- Barbara Pfeiffer Mitchell, LCSW
Senior Clinical Social Worker
Inpatient Thoracic Oncology, Thoracic Surgery and SDU
Vent/Medicine Services
- Miriam Siddiq
Patient Representative
EXCELLENCE IN COLLABORATION
Block Charting Team
- Wayne Quashie, MSN, RN, CNS, ACNS-BC, AOCNS, EBP-C
Director of Nursing Evidence-based Practice
- Melissa Cutrera, BSN, RN, CCRN
Clinical Nurse III, Intensive Care Unit
- Kelly O’Sullivan, MSN, RN, AGACNP-BC, PCCN
Clinical Nurse IV
- Adela Radoncic, BSN, RN, OCN
Clinical Nurse III
- Kristy Murphy, DNP, RN, ACNS-BC, CCNS, CCRN
Clinical Nurse Specialist
- Lisa Simonelli, MS, RN, AGCNS-BC, CCRN
Clinical Nurse Specialist, Intensive Care Unit
- Gigi Markose, MSN, MBA, RN-BC
Nursing Clinical Analyst/ Principal Trainer
- Kristy Deyeso, DNP, RN, CCRN, CHSE, CPAN
Simulation Program Manager, Nursing Professional Development
MSK will celebrate the 2023 Robbins Family Award for Nursing Excellence honorees during a hybrid ceremony this week.