Newswise — Want to find out how scientists are using artificial intelligence to make new discoveries, or learn how today’s research insights could lead to tomorrow’s medical therapies? Or, join leading scientists to take a critical look at diversity, equity, and mental health in STEM fields? Don’t miss Experimental Biology (EB) 2022, your source for the latest on today’s hot topics in science and medicine.

EB, the annual meeting of five scientific societies, brings together thousands of scientists and 25 guest societies in one interdisciplinary community. Join us April 2–5 in Philadelphia for an exciting lineup of live, in-person scientific sessions. Register now or find more information at our press information page or Virtual Newsroom.

View the full meeting program for the latest information on planned scientific sessions and events.

Highlights from EB 2022 include:

Race and mental health in STEM – Harassment, discrimination and microaggressions in the workplace and how these lead to poor mental health outcomes are critical conversations that must be had to support STEM trainees from historically marginalized groups, who often face these experiences on a daily basis. The American Society for Biochemistry and Molecular Biology Maximizing Opportunities for Scientific and Academic Independent Careers (MOSAIC) program will host a panel that will discuss race and mental health at 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 5. (more information)

Artificial intelligence in computational pathobiology – Researchers and clinicians will examine how technological advances in machine learning and artificial intelligence are creating new opportunities for science and medicine — as well as raising new ethical considerations — in this symposium of the American Society for Investigative Pathology. (8:30–11 a.m. Saturday, April 2) (more information)

New insights at the leading edge – American Physiological Society (APS) President Jennifer Pollock, PhD, FAPS, will host the APS President’s Symposium Series from 8:30–10:30 a.m. daily from Sunday, April 3, through Tuesday, April 5. This exciting series will explore the latest science at the forefront of circadian physiology; stress and disease; and the endothelium and our health. (more information)

The changing face of anatomy – In this American Association for Anatomy symposium, leading anatomists and anthropologists will discuss the imperative for scientific societies to change the face of academia; the African diasporic origins of activist and biocultural anthropology; and ways to improve communication about diversity, equity and inclusion in education for health professionals. (3–4:30 p.m. Saturday, April 2) (more information)

GPCRs and G-protein signaling – About one-third of today’s medicines target G-protein coupled receptors (GPCRs), which play a critical role in health and disease. In this fast-paced symposium organized by 2021 American Society for Pharmacology and Experimental Therapeutics Axelrod Awardee Joan Heller Brown, PhD, speakers will explore how insights into GPCRs and G-protein signaling are transforming understanding of cancer, heart disease, metabolic disease and psychiatric disorders. (11 a.m.–12:30 p.m. Saturday, April 2) (more information)

Contact: [email protected]

EB host societies are the American Association for Anatomy, American Physiological Society, American Society for Biochemistry and Molecular Biology, American Society for Investigative Pathology and American Society for Pharmacology & Experimental Therapeutics.

#expbio | EB on Facebook | EB on Twitter (@expbio)