Newswise — Surgeons at Houston Methodist Hospital successfully completed its 10,000th organ transplant yesterday, joining a small number of transplant programs in the nation to reach that milestone.

A 68-year-old man from Brownsville received a heart Thursday, making him the 10,000th transplant. He is with his family and recovering well.

“We are proud to have achieved this milestone for our patients, and we remain dedicated to continuing our tradition of excellence in transplantation. We owe our success to the entire team of health care professionals who work tirelessly to care for our patients, as well as to the generosity of our organ donors and their families,” said Dr. Mark Ghobrial, Director, Houston Methodist J.C. Walter Jr. Transplant Center.

Houston Methodist Hospital performed its first transplant in 1963, a kidney, and since then, have built a program focused on providing the highest level of care to patients in need of life-saving transplants. Dr. Michael DeBakey performed one of the nation’s first heart transplants at HMH in 1968. And over the course of its 60-year transplant program, surgeons also performed by, the nation’s first successful single lung transplant in 1987 and the first heart-lung transplant in Texas in 1985. Houston Methodist was ranked first in the nation last year in volume of multi-organ transplants.

For more information about Houston Methodist, visit houstonmethodist.org. Follow us on Twitter and Facebook.