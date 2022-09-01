Newswise — The Association of American Cancer Institutes (AACI) welcomes the Houston Methodist Dr. Mary and Ron Neal Cancer Center as its 105th member. The Neal Cancer Center serves eight counties in Southeast Texas and is led by Jenny Chang, MD.

“We are pleased to welcome the Houston Methodist Dr. Mary and Ron Neal Cancer Center,” said AACI Executive Director Jennifer W. Pegher. “Its commitment to developing novel cancer therapeutics, training the next generation of physicians and scientists, and pursuing community-focused efforts to decrease the burden of cancer makes the center an ideal addition to AACI’s membership.”

“As a rapidly expanding cancer center, joining AACI will provide both our center and the communities we serve with additional resources in their fight against cancer,” said Dr. Chang.

The center recently announced a $25 million philanthropic gift from Dr. Mary and Ron Neal; the funding will further bolster current efforts to create impactful research, training, and outreach efforts for the communities that the center serves.

The Neal Cancer Center spans seven locations across the greater Houston area, the fourth most populous city in the nation. The center has expanded its clinical trial portfolio across all its locations with the intent to provide patients across a large geographic area with access to new therapies.

To address cancer disparities, the center has launched multiple grant-funded programs, including mobile mammography units, to ensure that medically underserved populations in both urban and rural areas surrounding greater Houston have access to screening services close to home.

