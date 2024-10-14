Newswise — During brain development, certain special cells called Cajal-Retzius cells play an important role in forming brain circuits. As these cells die off after birth, they allow other brain cells to connect and mature, which helps the brain process sensory information and learn new tasks. If these cells don’t die as they should, it can lead to problems with learning and how the brain handles sensory information.

Abstract

The role of developmental cell death in the formation of brain circuits is not well understood. Cajal-Retzius cells constitute a major transient neuronal population in the mammalian neocortex, which largely disappears at the time of postnatal somatosensory maturation. In this study, we used mouse genetics, anatomical, functional, and behavioral approaches to explore the impact of the early postnatal death of Cajal-Retzius cells in the maturation of the cortical circuit. We find that before their death, Cajal-Retzius cells mainly receive inputs from layer 1 neurons, which can only develop their mature connectivity onto layer 2/3 pyramidal cells after Cajal-Retzius cells disappear. This developmental connectivity progression from layer 1 GABAergic to layer 2/3 pyramidal cells regulates sensory-driven inhibition within, and more so, across cortical columns. Here we show that Cajal-Retzius cell death prevention leads to layer 2/3 hyper-excitability, delayed learning and reduced performance in a multi-whisker-dependent texture discrimination task.