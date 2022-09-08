Here are some of the latest research articles that have been added to the Pain channel on Newswise, a free source for journalists:

Poll: Aching joints make older adults reach for many forms of pain relief – but health risks could follow (embargoed until 12-Sep-2022 at 8:00 AM EDT)

How to Protect Yourself Against Summer Urinary Tract Infections

SLU Researcher Unlocks Mystery of 'Chemo-Brain', Identifies Possible Treatment

Old drugs hint at new ways to beat chronic pain

Seven Questions about Hernias

How new motion-sensing technology may help standardize back-pain care

Drinking to Manage Physical Pain Results in Perceived Relief, Increasing Vulnerability to Dangerous Alcohol Use

$1.92 Million Gift Funds Research to Study Integrative Medicine Practices for Pediatric Pain Management

Pain is no joke in labour, but withholding laughing gas has no ill effects

A new way to control pain after knee replacement surgery

Study finds that sound plus electrical body stimulation has potential to treat chronic pain

How pain impacts motor learning

Expert Available: Anesthesiologist and pain specialist says new poll shows people unaware of treatment options for back pain

