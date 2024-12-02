Abstract

Newswise — This study explores the effect of disinformation on sales performance in the context of socially responsible brands. Using a case study methodological approach, we examine the advertising campaign of an socially responsible beauty brand, introducing its newest sustainable packaging and its effect on sales through the theoretical lenses of the Expectancy Disconfirmation theory. Our data are collected online and analysed following a thematic analysis technique. Our emerged findings reveal that consumers negotiate dissimilarly in their expectations with regards to the message claims and their truthfulness leading to three proposed directions that ultimately affect product sales differently. These are then discussed with regards to their theoretical and practical implications to social responsible branding and sales.