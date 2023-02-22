In an analysis published in the British Journal of Management that included 592 firms from 35 countries operating from 2002–2019, higher levels of greenhouse gas emissions were negatively associated with market value, whereas climate change initiatives were positively linked with market value.

Surprisingly, climate change initiatives were positively related to increased levels of greenhouse gas emissions. The presence of a board sustainability committee—which plays a crucial role in designing environmental initiatives and introducing best sustainability management practices—was also associated with higher greenhouse gas emissions.

“Overall, our evidence supports the symbolic legitimation/greenwashing view in that firms are likely to employ process-based climate change initiatives under a symbolic approach to create positive impressions among stakeholders and protect their legitimacy,” the authors wrote.

URL upon publication: https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1111/1467-8551.12715

About the Journal

The British Journal of Management provides a valuable outlet for research and scholarship on management-orientated themes and topics. It publishes articles of a multi-disciplinary and interdisciplinary nature as well as empirical research from within traditional disciplines and managerial functions. With contributions from around the globe, the journal includes articles across the full range of business and management disciplines.

About Wiley

Wiley is one of the world’s largest publishers and a global leader in scientific research and career-connected education. Founded in 1807, Wiley enables discovery, powers education, and shapes workforces. Through its industry-leading content, digital platforms, and knowledge networks, the company delivers on its timeless mission to unlock human potential. Visit us at Wiley.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.