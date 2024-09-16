Newswise — Manahawkin, N.J. - September, 16, 2024 - While colds and flu (influenza) are detected year round in the United States, the prevalence of both the common cold and flu viruses tends to increase in the fall and winter months. Add in COVID-19, and you’ll see a lot of overlap and similarities. Hackensack Meridian Medical Group family medicine physician William Brian Glenn, DO, shares what you need to know to be ready for the season.

What is the difference between a cold, the flu and COVID-19?

The challenge with cold, flu and COVID-19 is that the symptoms for each are very similar. A cold can present with cough, sneezing, runny nose, sore throat and fatigue. The flu can present with all of those symptoms plus headache, fever, chills, body aches and fatigue. COVID-19 can present with cold and flu symptoms, plus new loss of taste or smell, diarrhea, nausea and vomiting, or shortness of breath. Cold symptoms tend to come on gradually, while flu symptoms come on suddenly – usually all at the same time where a person feels ‘wiped out.’ COVID symptoms start gradually between two and 14 days after exposure and can progress to more severe symptoms in some people – although not everyone has symptoms.

Are some people more at risk of developing colds, flu and COVID-19 than others?

The elderly, as well as children and adults with chronic conditions including diabetes, lung or kidney disease, metabolic disorders, heart disease and cancer are more susceptible to developing and fighting a cold, flu or COVID-19. Even taking certain medicines that weaken the immune system can put people at a higher risk of developing and fighting these illnesses.

What are the biggest misconceptions about cold, flu and COVID?

One of the biggest myths is that we should be on heightened alert for these illnesses during the fall and winter. While all three ailments are more prevalent during these times in the U.S. due in part to many people remaining inside and in close quarters, we should be mindful all year long to protect against all three. Also, if you’re traveling – keep in mind that cold and flu season in your destination site may be different from what we experience in the U.S. Especially if you’re susceptible to any of these conditions, you may want to check the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website to see what vaccines are required for your destination country and with the U.S. State Department to see if any travel advisories mentioning health risks are issued for your destination. You can then discuss with your healthcare provider what kind of health protections are available to you.

Another myth claims that vaccines for COVID-19 and influenza cause these illnesses and possibly others. In the case of COVID-19, this is not true as the live virus is not used in any of the COVID vaccines developed for use in the U.S. For influenza, this is also false, as an inactive virus, proteins from a flu virus (instead of the virus itself), or a very weakened virus (in the case of nasal sprays) are used for vaccines instead of a fully activated virus. What people generally feel is minor side effects from the shot itself, which are similar to flu or COVID symptoms. Also, it can take a few weeks for immunity to these viruses to ramp up, so it is possible for people to get sick in between that time.

What can I do to protect myself from cold, influenza or COVID, and do any of these conditions require seeing a specialist?

If you’re at average risk, follow vaccine guidelines for influenza and COVID based on age. If you’re at higher risk because of co-existing health conditions and/or other concerns, you should discuss with your health care provider what prevention approach is right for you. And to protect from all of these viruses, it helps to frequently wash your hands, cover your mouth when you cough, sneeze into your shoulder, wear a mask as appropriate, regularly clean highly touched surfaces (counters, doorknobs, toilet handles), keep hydrated and rest when needed.

Dr. Glenn is part of the Hackensack Meridian Medical Group - Family Medicine Center which is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Southern Ocean Medical Center in New Jersey.

###