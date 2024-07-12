Newswise — The recent surge in wildfires across the United States has become a pressing issue, affecting communities, ecosystems, and air quality. Wildfires' increasing frequency and intensity are alarming due to their immediate and long-term impacts. These fires pose a direct threat to human lives and properties and contribute to significant environmental and climate challenges. The link between wildfires and climate change and the economic and health implications necessitates urgent attention and action.

Media Coverage

The media is actively covering this topic, reflecting the growing concern and need for public awareness. Notable coverage includes:

Newswise Research

Newswise Experts

Jennifer Balch

University of Colorado Boulder

Assistant Professor

Expertise: Climate Change Wildfire

James Randerson, PhD

University of California, Irvine

Chancellor's Professor Earth System Science

Expertise: Climate Forests Plants Wildfires

Josh Roering, PhD

University of Oregon

Professor, Earth Sciences

Expertise: Erosion Mitigation Geology Geomorphology Landscapes Landslides Mudslides Volcano Expert Wildfires

Andrew Vander Yacht, Ph.D. in Natural Resources from The University of Tennessee, 2018

SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry

Expertise: Fire Ecology Fire Management Forest Biodiversity Forest Management Forest Regeneration Silviculture Wildfires

Nicholas Reksten, PhD

University of Redlands

Asst. Professor of economics

Expertise: Affordable Housing California Wildfires Ecological Economics Economy And The Environment Environmental Protection

