Newswise — The inability to burp—called retrograde cricopharyngeus dysfunction (R-CPD)—is caused by failure of the throat’s cricopharyngeal muscle to relax to allow the outward passage of gas. An interview-based study in Neurogastroenterology & Motility that included 199 adults affected by the condition reveals the impact of R-CPD on quality of life.

Most participants reported abdominal bloating, socially awkward gurgling noises, excessive flatulence, and difficulty vomiting. Only half discussed their symptoms with their primary care clinician, and 90% felt they did not receive adequate help. Participants also reported embarrassment, anxiety/depression, negative impacts on relationships, and work disruption due to R-CPD.

“R-CPD encompasses more than just the physical challenge of being unable to burp; it also significantly impacts people’s daily lives, relationships, and mental well-being,” said corresponding author Jason N. Chen, a medical student at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center. Future efforts should concentrate on raising awareness about R-CPD, which can help increase identification and treatment rates.”