Abstract

Newswise — While global branding and international production processes tend to blur the impact of country-of-origin mentions, consumer interest in more limited areas of origin, such as terroir, seems to be growing steadily. This research examines the ability of terroir perceptions to promote brand relationship quality. Two studies were conducted: a first exploratory projective qualitative (album on line method) study investigates consumer perceptions of terroir. A second study, based on a structural equation modeling approach, makes it possible to specify and test a causal model anchored in the affective and cognitive pathways of the BRQ model proposed by Nyffenegger et al. (2015).

The results highlight how terroir can increase enchantment and the affective and cognitive quality of the brand relationship. They also suggest that the mechanisms underlying this relational potential lie in psychological distance from place and the ability of terroir to promote perceived brand authenticity.