Newswise — Millions are facing extreme temperatures as the heat dome blankets the midwest and eastern United States.

These high temperatures can create heat-related illnesses and some of the most vulnerable people are infants.

According to CDC data, 69 infants died of extreme heat from 2018 to 2023.

Infants can be more susceptible to heat related illnesses because their sweat glands are not fully developed and they have a harder time cooling down after getting overheated.

