Newswise — Two new papers in Nature Medicine by a global research team highlight the economic value of reducing avoidable deaths.

The first paper "applies novel methods to estimate the economic value of reducing avoidable deaths worldwide, finding that in 2019, 40 million deaths were avoidable—i.e., could have been prevented or delayed if individuals in all countries had access to the best available healthcare. The economic value of reducing these avoidable deaths is equivalent to 23% of annual global income, suggesting that significant health improvements could lead to substantial economic benefits and encouraging policymakers to invest more in health promotion and healthcare," according to study co-author Diego S. Cardoso, assistant professor in the Department of Agricultural and Consumer Economics, part of the College of Agricultural, Consumer and Environmental Sciences at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign.

The paper was authored by Angela Y. Chang, University of Southern Denmark; Gretchen A. Stevens, independent researcher; Diego S. Cardoso; Bochen Cao, World Health Organization; and Dean T. Jamison, University of California, San Francisco.

The second paper "builds on those findings to quantify the economic value of reducing avoidable mortality from noncommunicable diseases and injuries, highlighting the significant financial benefits of such reductions across different regions and causes of death. It provides a framework for policymakers to prioritize health interventions by comparing the economic impacts of reducing mortality with other sectors," Cardoso said.

The paper was authored by Stéphane Verguet and Sarah Bolongaita, Harvard University; Angela Y. Chang; Diego S. Cardoso; and Gretchen A. Stevens.

