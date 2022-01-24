Research Alert

In recent years, we have established that our sedentary lifestyles negatively impact our cardiovascular health. However, the dose-response relationship between sitting and cardiovascular health remains unclear. In this study, researchers reviewed and analyzed data from 24 studies to determine the dose-response relationship between sitting and vascular function. Lower-limb vascular function was impaired after two hours of uninterrupted sitting. In contrast, regularly interrupting sitting may improve vascular function. These findings suggest that recommendations should focus on interrupting sitting with regular activity breaks spaced at most two hours apart.

SEE ORIGINAL STUDY

Medicine & Science in Sports & Exercise, Jan-2022

