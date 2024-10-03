Newswise — In companies, innovative ideas often come out of teams. That’s why it’s so important to have team members who are excited and focused on projects that lead to innovation. However, having team members who are too passionate – especially to the point of obsession – can actually stifle innovation, according to new research from Hui Liao at the University of Maryland’s Robert H. Smith School of Business.

“Innovation is not just about persistence or grit,” says Liao. “It’s also important for teams to be able to reconsider and adjust their approaches as needed. That’s where obsessive passion can become a barrier for team innovation—it prevents reflection and flexibility.”

Liao’s research – with four co-authors, published in the summer 2024 issue of Personnel Psychology – examined the dynamics of passion within more than 280 work teams. The researchers uncovered the contrasting effects of two types of passion, harmonious passion and obsessive passion, on the team’s ability to reflect, adapt and innovate.

“You’d think the more nonstop and engaged team members are when working on a project, the better,” says Liao. “But our research shows that teams benefit from pausing to reflect on their progress and reconsider their strategies from time to time.”

This process of reflection and discussion is what Liao and her co-authors call the team reflexivity. Reflexivity allows teams to take a step back, assess their goals, evaluate their strategies and consider alternative approaches. However, teams driven by obsessive passion may struggle with this.

“Obsessively passionate team members feel a compulsion to keep pushing forward, often at the expense of flexibility,” Liao notes. “The urge is so strong that they find it difficult to stop, which limits their ability to reflect.”

In contrast, harmonious passion is better suited for fostering team innovation, she says. With this type of passion, people are still excited about an idea, but they are in control and better able to balance it with other goals and activities.

“Team members with harmonious passion know when to engage and when to step back and rethink,” Liao explains. “This balance fosters a positive environment for team reflexivity and, ultimately, greater innovation.”

So, how can team leaders manage the mix of passion within their teams to foster innovation? Liao offers several strategies:

Balance the passion within your team. Consider individual tendencies when forming teams. If some team members exhibit obsessive tendencies, balance them with others who have a more harmonious approach. Obsessive team members may bring important value—such as technical expertise or strong connections—but it’s important to ensure the team has members who are more flexible and open to new ideas to maintain adaptability.

Address obsessive behaviors. Observe the team in action and point out obsessive behaviors when you see them. Sometimes people are unaware of their own tendencies. Once these behaviors are recognized, team members are more likely to make necessary adjustments.

Encourage reflection. Team leaders should regularly organize team reflection activities. Create a safe environment where members feel free to share their opinions, disagree, or pose alternative ideas. Encouraging everyone to contribute ideas and actively listening to team members can significantly enhance a team’s ability to reflect and innovate.

For more details, read the full article: Wei, X., Liao, H., Zhang, Z., Dong, Y, & Li, A. N. (2024). “Does passion matter for team innovation? The conditional indirect effects of team harmonious versus obsessive passion via team reflexivity,” Personnel Psychology, 77, 891-916.