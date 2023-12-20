Research Alert
Marine algae have the potential to be used to develop biofuels and bioproducts. However, due to insufficient iron levels in one third of Earth’s oceans, algal productivity is limited.
Newswise — A particular type of algae called Dunaliella thrives in low-iron environments. A multi-institutional team of scientists studied two types of Dunaliella algae to identify key proteins that allow both species to thrive in low-iron and other harsh conditions.
These discoveries lend important insights into combating climate change and in the development of next-generation bioproducts and biofuels.