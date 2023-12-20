Marine algae have the potential to be used to develop biofuels and bioproducts. However, due to insufficient iron levels in one third of Earth’s oceans, algal productivity is limited.

Newswise — A particular type of algae called Dunaliella thrives in low-iron environments. A multi-institutional team of scientists studied two types of Dunaliella algae to identify key proteins that allow both species to thrive in low-iron and other harsh conditions.

These discoveries lend important insights into combating climate change and in the development of next-generation bioproducts and biofuels.

Learn more about this research.