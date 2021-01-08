Carleton Brown, Ph.D., assistant professor in the Department of Educational Psychology and Special Services at The University of Texas at El Paso, is available to share some insights into how K-12 educators and parents may want to address the events of Jan. 6 in Washington, D.C.

Dr. Brown has worked in school districts as a secondary education teacher, school counselor as well as workshop leader and advisor to school leaders. He studies issues related to the role of the school counselor in areas of leadership, advocacy, and supervision.

Additional biographical information available here: https://hb2504.utep.edu/Home/Profile?username=chbrown