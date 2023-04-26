A worldwide network of radio telescopes, the Global Millimeter VLBI Array, captured the first image showing a black hole’s shadow and its plasma jet at the same time. Researchers at Aalto University’s Metsähovi Radio Observatory, which was part of the collaboration, explain how telescopes around the world were combined to work as a single super-sized, high-resolution telescope that captured this image.

