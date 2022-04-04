Newswise — New Brunswick, N.J., April 4, 2021 – A cancer diagnosis can have an emotional as well as physical impact on patients and their families, including coping with an uncertain prognosis, making treatment decisions, and learning how to manage the many effects from the disease. Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey’s Resource and Learning Center (RLC) provides patients and family members with important educational information.

In the fight against cancer, knowledge is power. When patients and their families are well informed, they may be able to deal more effectively with future challenges and participate more actively in their health care. At Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey together with RWJBarnabas Health, your cancer care team is here for you answering every question and supporting every decision, but it’s still important to learn as much as you can about your cancer diagnosis so you can feel empowered along your journey.

Reliable resources you can trust at your fingertips. Cancer and other health information, whether in print or online, should come from a trusted, credible source. The RLC provides reliable, relevant and current information about all aspects of cancer for patients, families, and the community including information on testing, treatments, symptom management, nutrition, survivorship issues, caregiving and more. The RLC’s recommended websites page, provides links to trustworthy information on numerous cancer topics and disease specific topics. The RLC’s Facebook page, also features key information including event postings, news alerts, and new resource additions to the library. Individuals should follow this page to receive the latest updates. The RLC’s YouTube channel also provides a select number of videos on topics including chemotherapy, immunotherapy, emotional and mental health and kids with cancer.

Medical librarians can help you access and evaluate information. Cancer patients as well as members of the community who are seeking disease specific information are able to access the information they need through reliable online resources. The RLC is staffed by a full time medical librarian, Janet Lasin, MLS, BS, who is able to provide information on treatment options, symptom management, alternative and complementary therapies, nutrition and support services She is also able to assist with finding credible online resources. She can be reached at [email protected].

The RLC website can be used as a starting point for a patient’s internet research.