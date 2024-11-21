Newswise — Manahawkin, NJ - November 21, 2024 - We’re faced with it every holiday season: delectable treats we “can’t resist” for one reason or another, thus we overindulge. An American Heart Association survey found that 69 percent of respondents had trouble prioritizing healthy eating during this time of year. Throw in traveling, shopping, decorating and visiting, and you can see why. And for those dealing with chronic illness like diabetes or high blood pressure, the holiday period can be especially challenging. Robert Hildebrandt, MBA, RDN, CDCES, from the Diabetes Management Center at Hackensack Meridian Health Southern Ocean Medical Center has some tips on how to enjoy the festivities without putting your health at risk.

Don’t drink your calories: Your best friend may make that incredible, seasonal cocktail that everyone enjoys. Ask yourself if you really need it. Alcoholic beverages, egg nog and specialty coffee drinks are loaded with calories and added sugar. Having just one or two of those drinks can add up to that of a meal or more. What to do? Swap the alcohol for seltzer or plain water with seasonal fruit like apple slices or berries mixed in - or enjoy a cup of tea with chai herbs or a cinnamon stick. Alcohol can also lower your inhibitions, resulting in overeating.

Don’t linger: Most people tend to gather around a buffet table, appetizer tray or charcuterie board upon arrival to a party. Even if you’re not hungry, such delicious looking treats can tempt you to graze and overeat without thinking. This becomes even more challenging when a main course is served. You’re already full, but you don’t want to offend your host - so you eat more. Avoid this scenario by skipping the appetizers and instead take the time to move around and talk to family and friends. If you can’t resist, look for healthier options such as shrimp cocktail and other meats (not fried) and vegetables. Be aware of pre-packaged, frozen appetizers which tend to be ultraprocessed and have a high salt intake. And skip or limit the sauces - this way, you’ll be ready for something else you’re really looking forward to.

Bring your own: There’s always that one gathering that is over the top when it comes to food - leaving you no choice but to eat something you know you shouldn’t. If you’re stuck in this situation, moderation is always key. Look for leaner proteins and skip special sauces, bread and rolls. Even asking your host in advance if a small salad can be set aside for you is a reasonable request that won’t put anyone out - or bring your own. Feel free to bring a dish or two of something on the healthier side. By doing this, you are assuring that there is a healthy alternative for you – your host will definitely thank you, and others in the same boat as you will as well.

A holiday treat: Desserts and treats should be just that – an occasional treat, not an everyday indulgence. Especially if you have a chronic condition or are trying to maintain a healthy weight, don’t put yourself in a tempting position. Fruit is always a good selection (and also easy to bring). If you decide to enjoy, take a small portion of your favorite sweet treat, and resist ‘seconds.’ And watch those cookies - they may be small, but the calories, sugar and fat from too many of them can add up to be more than a piece of cake or pie.

Don’t Turn the Holidays Into a Week-Long Feast: It’s easy to let the festivities stretch beyond a single day. Leftovers, pies, cookies, and other indulgent treats often linger for days after the holiday, turning what could be a one-day celebration into a week-long feast. This habit can lead to consuming far more calories, sugar, and fat than intended.

To avoid this, be mindful of portion sizes when serving yourself leftovers. Freeze extra holiday dishes in individual portions for future meals instead of keeping them in plain sight. If you’re hosting, encourage guests to take home some of the food. If you’re attending an event, politely decline when offered a plate of sweets to-go. By keeping the indulgences limited to the holiday itself, you’ll prevent overindulgence from becoming a daily occurrence and set yourself up for a healthier, more balanced week. If you think it’s just you that faces this seasonal challenge, know you’re not alone. An Ohio State University survey found that two-thirds of respondents said they overindulge in food during this period. But with a little planning, you can make steps toward healthier choices.

What to do: Get creative! Small food and drink swaps will go a long way, especially during this period of endless festivities. Enlist a buddy: ask your friends and loved ones to support you during this time and to not sabotage your efforts or get upset with you if you don’t take part in the usual traditions. And mix it up - it’s not all about eating and drinking. Holiday party fun can come in the form of playing games, going for a walk, looking at old photos, and conversing and connecting. When the season is over and you don’t feel sluggish and are ready to start a new year feeling great, you’ll be glad you made these small adjustments.

