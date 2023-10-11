FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Newswise — Halloween is a special and spooky time of the year filled with costumes, candy and trick-or-treating. As families prepare to celebrate, Johns Hopkins Children’s Center experts are available for interviews on a variety of topics and tips to help ensure a safe and fun Halloween season.

‘Scaring Away’ COVID-19, RSV, the Flu and Common Cold

While October typically brings fun Halloween activities, this can also be the time of year for respiratory viruses such as respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and those that cause flu, COVID-19 and the common cold. Pediatric infectious disease specialists Aaron Milstone, M.D., M.H.S., Anna Sick-Samuels, M.D., M.P.H., and Erica Prochaska, M.D., can discuss the importance of hand-washing and other ways to help prevent the spread of infections. These experts can also offer helpful guidance and suggestions on recommended immunizations, like an annual flu shot, and general infection prevention to help keep kids healthy.

Making Healthy Halloween Choices

No matter how you celebrate, Halloween is centered around candy and treats. However, eating too many sweets can lead to health concerns. Stephanie Green, M.D., M.S., a pediatric endocrinologist at Johns Hopkins Children’s Center, can provide advice for parents on how to balance or limit junk food, especially during this festive season. Green can also offer tips on how children with diabetes can enjoy treats safely.

Fighting Food Allergy Frights

Bringing home certain treats can be scary for some parents of children with food allergies. Pediatric allergist and immunologist Jennifer Dantzer, M.D., is available to discuss tips for parents to help ensure that their kids have a safe and reaction free Halloween.

Navigating Spooky Season Situations

Halloween decorations and scary movies are thrilling for some people but frightening for others. What should parents do if the spooky season brings more anxiety than fun? Johns Hopkins Children’s Center child psychologists Joseph McGuire, Ph.D., M.A., and Erika Chiappini, Ph.D., can offer tips to help combat fears and anxiety that kids may have this season.

Beware of Trick-or-Treating Dangers

With many families planning to head out on Halloween night for trick-or-treating, Johns Hopkins Children’s Center experts recommend caution. Pediatric emergency medicine physicians Joanna Cohen, M.D., and Mary Beth Howard, M.D., M.Sc., are available to talk about concerns such as accidents involving pedestrians, falls and choking hazards that could lead to a trip to the emergency room, including how to prevent them. The director of the Children’s Center pediatric burn program, Erica Hodgman, M.D., can also discuss burn safety and offer tips regarding Halloween fire hazards such as jack-o’-lanterns with candles in them and flammable costumes.