Newswise — The start of the school year is a frantic time for families and teachers, getting back on schedule and navigating the morning rush – a time when people might not be paying attention to situations where unintentional poisonings could occur.

“September is not only a busy time for families and school employees; it’s also a busy time for us at the poison center,” said Diane Calello, executive and medical director of the New Jersey Poison Control Center at Rutgers New Jersey Medical School. “Potentially dangerous products are commonly found in our everyday environments and often go unnoticed until a mishap occurs. Situations can become dangerous quickly and without warning depending on the dose of a product.”

As with households, classrooms contain substances that are harmful if ingested or used incorrectly, including medicines, cleaning chemicals and disinfectants, look-alike products, school and craft supplies, hand sanitizers, food, disc batteries and small magnets.

“When you combine distraction with easy access and unsafe storage of potentially harmful products, mishaps are likely to happen,” said Calello, who is also an associate professor of emergency medicine at Rutgers New Jersey Medical School. “Every day, people of all ages are exposed to potentially dangerous items ranging from medicines and chemicals to adult recreational products and substances of abuse.”

When it comes to giving medicine to children, parents and caregivers should have a clear understanding as to what medicine a child needs, when and how much needs to be given and who is responsible for giving the medicine, Calello says.

Calling the poison control center (800-222-1222) first for medical guidance and care, including determining if any further medical action is needed, can make a difference between a mild health effect and a more serious one, which may result in a trip to the hospital, she adds.

While some calls to the poison center are routine, others involving prescription and over-the-counter medicines, vitamins and supplements, highly caffeinated energy drinks and adult recreational drugs including vape liquids, cannabis edibles and alcohol can be complicated and result in serious side effects.

Younger children are not the only ones at risk for poisonings. Social media challenges, bullying and look-alike products can pose serious health risks for older children and teens. Potentially dangerous situations can include inhaling toxic fumes from a spray can for a challenge, taking a large dose of an over-the-counter pain reliever to harm oneself, mistakenly eating cannabis edibles thought to be candy or taking fake prescription pills from a friend or bought online.

The New Jersey Poison Control Center recommends the following safety tips to prevent children of all ages from coming in contact with potential poisons at home and school:

Store all medicines, household cleaners and adult recreational substances such as alcohol or cannabis edibles in their original containers and in secure or locked areas. These products can cause serious side effects in children. Cannabis edibles can be mistaken for candy and other food products.

When giving a child more than one medicine, make sure the medicines do not have the same active ingredients. Only give young children medicine formulated for children.

Measure liquid medicine with an oral syringe or medicine spoon, cup or dropper. Never use a kitchen soup spoon because it is not a true measure for a teaspoon or tablespoon.

Give young children limited, monitored access to hand sanitizer. Do not keep it in their backpacks or lunch bags. Hand sanitizers can be dangerous if enough is swallowed.

School supplies should be non-toxic and kept in their original containers, whether provided by the school or brought in by students and parents. Look for the AP (Approved Product) seal from ACMI (Art and Creative Materials Institute) on the packaging which certifies products to be non-toxic and safe for kids.

Wash hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds before touching food and after interacting with others to prevent illnesses. Wash food preparation surfaces.

Pack lunch foods in insulated containers to prevent food from spoiling and causing illness. Keep hot foods hot by using thermoses and other insulated containers. Cold food should be kept cold by using ice packs or cooling bags.

Watch children outdoors. Many potential poisons hide in plain sight, including toxic wild mushrooms, lawn and garden chemicals, pest control products and poisonous plants like poison ivy and poison hemlock.

Read warnings and follow the directions on product labels. Avoid using multiple cleaners at the same time as the combination of ingredients can cause toxic fumes.

More information on safely using cleaning chemicals in the classroom can be found here.

If you think someone has come into contact with something dangerous or if you have questions and need information, contact the Poison Control Center at 800-222-1222.