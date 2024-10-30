Newswise — Dr. Jason Perry, associate professor of engineering, computing, and mathematical science and director of cybersecurity and IT programs, recently explained the significance of two-factor authentication. Although it can be a tedious process, two-factor is essential in protecting your online security.

Life on the internet comes with many risks when putting personal information out there. The purpose of two-factor authentication, also referred to as two-step verification or dual-factor authentication, is to provide an extra layer of protection for users’ online credentials.

With two-factor authentication, users are prompted to engage in two steps when logging into their accounts for any site or app. The first step is to input your username and password as commonly done. This action then prompts the site or app to send an email or text asking you to insert a verification code to confirm your identity.

Nowadays, it is very easy for hackers to log into users’ accounts and impersonate them without that person even knowing. This can lead to personal information being stolen and threaten your identity. By enhancing your login process, the risk of being hacked and impersonated online can decrease and keep you safe as you navigate the web.