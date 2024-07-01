LOS ANGELES (July 1, 2024) --

WHAT:

Newswise — A new Cedars-Sinai Blog special report, How Women Can Strengthen Their Health at Any Age, examines how women’s complex health needs evolve over the decades, and offers expert advice on the preventive health tests and medical exams women need for every stage of life—from the teens and 20s through the 30s, 40s, 50s, 60s, 70s and beyond.

The series is intended to help women make informed choices and stay up to date on their medical checks to manage the effects of aging and lead healthy lives.

In the blog series, each age group gets its own checklist of essential medical tests, evaluations and vaccinations. For example, women in their 20s need a Pap smear every three years and need to make sure they remain up to date on vaccinations that include the human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine. Women 70 and older should get screened for diabetes every three years but might be able to skip colonoscopies after their 75th birthday.

WHO:

Cedars-Sinai experts are available for interviews about the checklists and strategies women can use to stay healthy throughout their lives. Experts include:

WHERE:

CONTACT:

