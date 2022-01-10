Research Alert

The functions of exosomes in allergic diseases including asthma have aroused increasing concerns. This paper focuses on the effects of exosomes derived from human bone marrow-mesenchymal stem cells (hBM-MSCs) on the proliferation of bronchial smooth muscle cells in asthma and the mechanism involved. Exosomes were extracted from hBM-MSCs and identified. Human BSMCs were induced with transforming growth factor (TGF)-β1 to mimic an asthma-like condition in vitro and then treated with exosomes. A mouse model with asthma was induced by ovalbumin (OVA) and treated with exosomes for in vivo study. The hBM-MSC-derived exosomes significantly reduced the abnormal proliferation and migration of TGF-β1-treated BSMCs. microRNA (miR)-188 was the most enriched miRNA in exosomes according the microarray analysis, and JARID2 was identified as a mRNA target of miR-188. Either downregulation of miR-188 or upregulation of JARID2 blocked the protective effects of exosomes on BSMCs. JARID2 activated the Wnt/β-catenin signaling pathway. In the asthmatic mice, hBM-MSC-derived exosomes reduced inflammatory cell infiltration, mucus production, and collagen deposition in mouse lung tissues. In conclusion, this study suggestes that hBM-MSC-derived exosomes suppress proliferation of BSMCs and lung injury in asthmatic mice through the miR-188/JARID2/Wnt/β-catenin axis. This study may provide novel insights into asthma management.

