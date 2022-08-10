Abstract: Maternal immune activation (MIA) during the critical windows of gestation is correlated with long-term neurodevelopmental deficits in the offspring, including increased risks for autism spectrum disorder (ASD) in humans. Interleukin 6 (IL-6) derived from the gestational parent is one of the major molecular mediators, by which MIA alters the developing brain. In this study, we established a human three-dimensional (3D) in vitro model of MIA by treating induced pluripotent stem cell-derived dorsal forebrain organoids with a constitutively active form of IL-6, Hyper-IL-6. We validated our model by showing that dorsal forebrain organoids express the molecular machinery necessary for responding to Hyper-IL-6 and activate STAT signaling upon Hyper-IL-6 treatment. RNA sequencing analysis revealed the upregulation of major histocompatibility complex class I (MHCI) genes, which have been implicated with ASD. Immunohistochemical analysis as well as single-cell RNA-sequencing revealed a small increase in the proportion of radial glia cells. Single-cell transcriptomic analysis revealed the highest number of differentially expressed genes in radial glia cells with downregulation of genes related to protein translation in line with data from mouse models of MIA. Additionally, we identified differentially expressed genes not found in mouse models of MIA which might drive species-specific responses to MIA. Together, we establish a human 3D model of MIA, which can be used to study the cellular and molecular mechanisms underlying the increased risk for developing disorders such as ASD.