Background

Cholestatic liver injury can lead to serious symptoms and prognoses in the clinic. Currently, an effective medical treatment is not available for cholestatic liver injury. Human menstrual blood-derived stem cells (MenSCs) are considered as an emerging treatment in various diseases. This study aimed to explore the treatment effect of MenSCs in cholestatic liver injury.

Methods

The treatment effect of MenSCs on chronic cholestatic liver injury was verified in 3,5-diethoxycarbonyl-1,4-dihydroxychollidine (DDC)-induced C57/BL6 mice. Pathological, fibrosis area in the liver tissue and serum liver enzymes were tested. Proteomics and western blot were used to explore the related targets and molecular mechanisms. Adeno-associated virus (AAV) 9-infected mice were applied for verification.

Results

MenSCs markedly improved the survival rate of the DDC-treated mice (60% vs. 100%), and decreased the mouse serum aspartate aminotransferase (AST) (169.4 vs. 108.0 U/L, p < 0.001), alanine aminotransferase (ALT) (279.0 vs. 228.9 U/L, p < 0.01), alkaline phosphatase (ALP) (45.6 vs. 10.6 U/L, p < 0.0001), direct bilirubin (DBIL) (108.3 vs. 14.0 μmol/L, p < 0.0001) and total bilirubin (TBIL) (179.2 vs. 43.3 μmol/L, p < 0.0001) levels as well as intrahepatic cholestasis, bile duct dilation and fibrotic areas (16.12 vs. 6.57%, p < 0.05). The results further indicated that MenSCs repaired the DDC-induced liver tight junction (TJ) pathway and bile transporter (OATP2, BSEP and NTCP1) injury, thereby inhibiting COL1A1, α-SMA and TGF-β1 activation by upregulating liver β-catenin expression.

Conclusions

MenSC transplantation could be an effective treatment method for cholestatic liver injury in mice. MenSCs may exhibit therapeutic effects by regulating β-catenin expression.