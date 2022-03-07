Background

Mesenchymal stem cells (MSC)-based tissue engineered breast represent the visible future for breast reconstruction after mastectomy. However, autologous MSCs might not be appropriate for the large graft construction due to cell senescence during excessive cell expansion, thus hindering its further off-the-shelf application. The human umbilical cord mesenchymal stem cells (hUCMSCs) have been found to induce low immune response and can be easily stored, making them ideal for off-the-shelf tissue engineering application. Here, we explored the feasibility of using umbilical cord mesenchymal stem cells as tissue-engineered breast seed cells.

Methods

The allogenic hUCMSCs were injected into transplanted fat tissue with or without breast scaffolds as an alternative for breast tissue engineering in vivo, and its potential mechanism of angiogenesis in vitro was explored.

Results

Transplantation of hUCMSCs promoted proliferation, migration, and angiogenesis of human umbilical vein endothelial cells (HUVECs) through paracrine mechanism by activating the integrin β1/ERK1/2/HIF-1α/VEGF-A signaling pathway. Histological examination of grafted fat revealed that the group which received hUCMSCs transplantation had more fat tissue [(93.60 ± 2.40) %] and fewer MAC2+CD206− M1 macrophages [(0.50 ± 0.47) cells/field] compared to the control group [fat tissue (45.42 ± 5.96) and macrophage cells/field (5.00 ± 2.23)]. Moreover, the hUCMSCs- labeled with a tracing dye differentiated into adipocytes and vascular endothelial cells in the adipose tissue. When applied to the tissue-engineered breast with a scaffold, the group treated with hUCMSCs had more adipose tissues and CD31+ cells than the control group.

Conclusions

These results demonstrate that allogeneic hUCMSCs promote the regeneration of adipose tissue and can be used to construct a tissue engineered breast.