Newswise — CHANTILLY, VA. (13 July 2023) - A new partnership between HF Healthcare Services, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Humanity First USA, and the distinguished Loyola Medicine, a member of Trinity Health, will develop a state of the art Ophthalmology Department at Nasir Hospital in Guatemala. Humanity First USA is a humanitarian non-profit organization improving lives in the United States and abroad. It established Nasir Hospital in Sacatepéquez, Guatemala in 2018. Loyola University Medical Center, located in Maywood Illinois, has been a leading medical and surgical facility and teaching hospital for over 50 years.

National surveys and health reports estimate that the prevalence of visual impairment in adults in Guatemala is almost double that of the United States. Common causes of visual impairment and blindness are cataracts, refractive error, and diabetic retinal complications. A top tier Ophthalmology Department will add comprehensive eye care to Nasir Hospital’s diagnostic and surgical capacity in early 2024.

“We can bring the best eye care in the world to Guatemala through a partnership with Loyola Medicine. HF Healthcare Services, a subsidiary of Humanity First USA, was established to operate world-class hospitals in under-resourced communities. We believe that Nasir Hospital will become an eye care destination for people in Guatemala and much further away, including for American citizens.” ~Majid Khan, CEO of HF Healthcare Services

“Loyola Medicine is a mission-driven innovative health system determined to provide the best, most compassionate care to our patients. Every day, we serve people who seek care from our world-class professionals here in Illinois, and we are pleased to extend our commitment to improving health so that patients in Guatemala receive the best possible care.” ~Richard Freeman, MD, MBA, FACS, Executive Vice President & Regional Chief Clinical Officer, Loyola Medicine

“Nasir Hospital is an excellent center for care in the heart of Guatemala. Whenever I have gone as a volunteer to present or see patients, I returned eager to move this partnership forward. It is thrilling to formalize a connection between Loyola Medicine and Nasir Hospital to bring critical eye care to people from Guatemala and beyond.” ~Charles Bouchard, MD, MA, Chair of Ophthalmology, Loyola Medicine.

“Nasir Hospital serves thousands of patients each year that will benefit from this collaboration with Loyola Medicine. Loyola will enable us to bring the best in global eye care to our nonprofit hospital.” ~Munum Naeem, Chairman and Executive Director, Humanity First USA.

Patients can learn more about Nasir Hospital at https://hospitalnasir.org/

About Humanity First, USA.

Humanity First is an international, non-profit humanitarian organization established to promote and safeguard human life and dignity on areligious, apolitical, and non-sectarian grounds.

Humanity First USA was established in 2004 as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit. The Humanity First International network of independent nonprofit organizations operate in over 60 countries. Humanity First USA leverages volunteers, partnerships, and youth leadership to deliver aid value in the field over and above the funds raised.

Our global programs are Disaster Relief; Knowledge for Life; Water for Life; Gift of Sight; Food Security; Global Health.

About Loyola Medicine

Loyola Medicine, a member of Trinity Health, is a nationally ranked academic, quaternary care system based in Chicago's western suburbs. The three-hospital system includes Loyola University Medical Center, Gottlieb Memorial Hospital, MacNeal Hospital, as well as convenient locations offering primary care, specialty care and immediate care services from more than 1,500 physicians throughout Cook, Will and DuPage counties. Loyola is a 547-licensed-bed hospital in Maywood that includes the William G. and Mary A. Ryan Center for Heart & Vascular Medicine, the Cardinal Bernardin Cancer Center, a Level 1 trauma center, Illinois's largest burn center, a certified comprehensive stroke center and a children’s hospital. Having delivered compassionate care for over 50 years, Loyola also trains the next generation of caregivers through its academic affiliation with Loyola University Chicago’s Stritch School of Medicine and Marcella Niehoff School of Nursing. Established in 1961, Gottlieb is a 247-licensed-bed community hospital in Melrose Park with the Judd A. Weinberg Emergency Department, the Loyola Center for Metabolic Surgery and Bariatric Care and the Loyola Cancer Care & Research Facility at the Marjorie G. Weinberg Cancer Center. MacNeal is a 374-licensed-bed teaching hospital in Berwyn with advanced medical, surgical and psychiatric services, acute rehabilitation, an inpatient skilled nursing facility and a 68-bed behavioral health program and community clinics.

About Trinity Health

Trinity Health is one of the largest not-for-profit, Catholic health care systems in the nation. It is a family of 123,000 colleagues and nearly 27,000 physicians and clinicians caring for diverse communities across 26 states. Nationally recognized for care and experience, the Trinity Health system includes 88 hospitals, 135 continuing care locations, the second largest PACE program in the country, 136 urgent care locations and many other health and well-being services. Based in Livonia, Michigan, its annual operating revenue is $21.5 billion with $1.4 billion returned to its communities in the form of charity care and other community benefit programs.

